ft 7192

henri's boogie

By ft 7192
Fri Apr 7, 2017 8:56 PM
    Live in London May 6 www.henriherbertmusic.com for tickets
    Henri John Pierre Herbert dazzles the crowd at London St Pancras with an impromptu performance on the public piano.
    For more information or to contact Henri go to:
    http://www.henriherbertmusic.com
    And for more info about The Jim Jones Revue, please go to:
    http://www.jimjonesrevue.com

    This video is being managed exclusively by Newsflare. To use this video for broadcast or in a commercial player go to: http://www.newsflare.com/video/13429/other/henris-boogie or email: newsdesk@newsflare.com or call: +44 (0) 8432 895 191

