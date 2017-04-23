Sunday Post

I was in Cheyenne just walking around downtown taking pictures and I was met by a gentleman who asked me if I wanted to see something cool. I said, "Sure" and he took me to a doorway that had a staircase leading to a second floor dance studio. then he started to tell me a little about the history. It was built in 1913 as a dance club and house of ill repute until 1930 or so, when it was then leased in 1941 by the The American People as a USO club to serve those young men passing through Cheyenne on their way to defend democracy against fascism. The town was a huge rail hub funneling men, women, and material to the west coast for deployment. The paneled walls inside were covered with names, dates, and geographical locations of the service men who passed through that club between 1941 and 1945. All were carved with pocket knives. I only had about 5 minutes because the gentleman had other tasks to attend to. this was one of the things that was carved into the wall. It was an amazing find. I am going to go back up next week to see if I can find the gentleman and see if I can schedule a time to spend an hour or so with a camera, tripod, and a reflector in the room to try and document this part of history. I hope I can do it the justice it deserves. The world, being as small as it is, afforded me the opportunity to capture the names of 2 men from my home state of Illinois. I did not notice this until after the fact.