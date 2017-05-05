Oscar Peterson Trio - Clark Terry - Finland 1965 - Blues For Smedley

Oscar Peterson - Piano...

Ray Brown - Bass....

Ed Thigpen Drums....

Clark Terry - Flugelhorn, Trumpet, Vocals...

Recorded in Finland 23.3.1965...

