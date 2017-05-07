Herbie Hancock - Hang Up Your Hang Ups

music video from new york of the 70's

When i look back when i was making this video (inspired by the seventies cop show The Streets Of San Francisco opening intro which had a huge impact musically on me when i was little http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EaSV4Mgjwo and Jimi Hendrix's Crosstown Traffic brilliant video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUCNsZXCd58 ).. it was a bit of a job actually cos the equipment i had was very simple, only had a computer a videorecorder and a lot of determination so i had to record all those 70's films footage i used for making this video containing New York scenes (Taxi Driver, French Connection, Midnight Cowboy, Kojak and there is one shot from Sicilly Clan and one from Forrest Gump) when they were showing them on telly, so it took a while.. and then transfer them to a digital form, which wasn't easy really, that program i used was crashing all the time so it took a LOT of patience and then obviously process it, edit and sync it with the music.. It took few weeks to finish it. Therefore im very happy that people are enjoying this video.. Please check my other work on http://www.youtube.com/conqa

Thank you very much..

P.S. Never been to New York. :)

M.C. 2011