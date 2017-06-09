blues night

Newsvine

By ft 7192
Fri Jun 9, 2017 7:56 PM
    Judge, your honour hears my pleeea, before you open up your court.
    I don't want no sympathy. 'cause I just cut my good man's throat
    I caught him with one of them trifling Jane, I warned him lots of time before
    this time I pull my knife and I went insane, now the rest you already know
    So judge, please mister judge, send me to the electric, chair.
    Judge, please mister judge, I just want get away from here
    I wanna take a journey, to the devil down below
    I killed my man, I wanna reap for what I sow
    So judge, please Mister Judge, send me to the electric, chair
    Hum, hum, Lordly, Lordly judge, send me to the electric chair
    Please Judge and jury ,you know I loved him so dear, but I cut him with my Barlow
    kicked him in he's side
    stood and laugh while he died
    So judge, lordly, lordly judge, send me to the electric chair
    One more time I'm pleading, pleading, pleading Judge, send me to the 'electric chair
    Ha, ha, hum, hum, oh, well go ahead and burn me 'cause I don't care
    I don't want no bondsman to go my bail
    I don't wanna spend no, ninety-nine years in jail
    So judge, judge, please Mister judge, just send me to the electric chair

