blues night

Judge, your honour hears my pleeea, before you open up your court.

I don't want no sympathy. 'cause I just cut my good man's throat

I caught him with one of them trifling Jane, I warned him lots of time before

this time I pull my knife and I went insane, now the rest you already know

So judge, please mister judge, send me to the electric, chair.

Judge, please mister judge, I just want get away from here

I wanna take a journey, to the devil down below

I killed my man, I wanna reap for what I sow

So judge, please Mister Judge, send me to the electric, chair

Hum, hum, Lordly, Lordly judge, send me to the electric chair

Please Judge and jury ,you know I loved him so dear, but I cut him with my Barlow

kicked him in he's side

stood and laugh while he died

So judge, lordly, lordly judge, send me to the electric chair

One more time I'm pleading, pleading, pleading Judge, send me to the 'electric chair

Ha, ha, hum, hum, oh, well go ahead and burn me 'cause I don't care

I don't want no bondsman to go my bail

I don't wanna spend no, ninety-nine years in jail

So judge, judge, please Mister judge, just send me to the electric chair