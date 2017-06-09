Newsvine

Duke Ellington & his Cotton Club Band - Old Man Blues

Fri Jun 9, 2017
    http://www.bojazz.com/
    Duke Ellington & his Cotton Club Band - Old Man Blues - from Check and Double Check by Melville Brown (1930)
    Member of the Cotton Club Orchestra :
    Cootie Williams, Arthur Whetsol, Freddie Jenkins, Joe 'Tricky Sam' Nanton, Juan Tizol, Johnny Hodges, Barney Bigard, Harry Carney, Fred Guy, Wellman Braud, Sonny Greer.
    http://bjazz.unblog.fr/music/musicians-hall-of-fame/duke-ellington/
    http://www.bzajj.com/
    http://bessjazz.blogspot.com/

