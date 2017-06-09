http://www.bojazz.com/ --- http://bjazz.unblog.fr/

Duke Ellington & his Cotton Club Band - Old Man Blues - from Check and Double Check by Melville Brown (1930)

Member of the Cotton Club Orchestra :

Cootie Williams, Arthur Whetsol, Freddie Jenkins, Joe 'Tricky Sam' Nanton, Juan Tizol, Johnny Hodges, Barney Bigard, Harry Carney, Fred Guy, Wellman Braud, Sonny Greer.

