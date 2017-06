Swing Dancing from the Movie Hellzapoppin' (1941). Slim Galliard and members performing the Hellzapoppin' Jam. Classic dance sequence of Whitey's Lindy Hoppers

Dancers (in order of appearance) William Downes and Micky Jones, Billy Ricker and Norma Miller, Al Minns and Willa Mae Ricker, Frankie Manning and Ann Johnson.