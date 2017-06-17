Melissa Aldana performs "Ask Me Now"

MELISSA ALDANA for Capsulocity.com:

Melissa Aldana, winner of the 2013 Thelonious Monk Saxophone Competition performs the Monk tune, "Ask Me Now." Aldana is the first female instrumentalist to win the prestigious competition, which includes a record deal with the Concord Music label. Aldana, a tenor saxophonist, who hails from Chile moved to the states recently and has since received critical acclaim from her peers and from the Jazz community. She recently released her album "Second Cycle," which also received positive reviews. Melissa recently won the 2012 Altazor Award in Chile for "Best Jazz Record 2012."

