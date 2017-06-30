Newsvine

ft 7192

About I'm done. well, not quite Articles: 232 Seeds: 85 Comments: 12922 Since: Oct 2015

Miles Davis, Robert Glasper - Maiysha (So Long) ft. Erykah Badu

Current Status: Published (4)
By ft 7192
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:31 PM
    Discuss:

    Buy Everything Is Beautiful:
    iTunes - http://smarturl.it/Davis_Glasper_iTunes?IQid=ytd.md.msl
    Amazon - http://smarturl.it/Davis_Glasper_Amazon?IQid=ytd.md.msl

    About the album:
    The album blends a diverse group of master takes and outtakes from across Miles' incredible tenure with Columbia Records (1955-1985) with original reinterpretations of songs by Davis. From the obvious (riffs and passages within the catalog) to the obscure (samples of Miles' in-studio instructions spoken after false starts), Glasper has built something unique but still unquestionably Miles.

    Follow Miles Davis on Twitter - http://smarturl.it/F_MD_TW?IQid=ytd.md.msl
    Like Miles Davis on Facebook - http://smarturl.it/L_MD_FB?IQid=ytd.md.msl
    Subscribe to the Miles Davis YouTube Channel - http://smarturl.it/S_MD_YT?IQid=ytd.md.msl

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor