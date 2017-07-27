there are lots of like minded Democrats there with little or no tolerance for Republickins in general. it's a good website, strongly recommended by BlurredMolly. there are some great people there and lot's of really smart conversation. it's a decent alternative, though not nearly as adaptive. and you may see a few old pals there. as for me, I shall miss The Photo Nations and Jazz Crusader very much. see you around.....
All Y'all Can Go To Raw Story
Current Status: Published (4)
Thu Jul 27, 2017 3:20 PM
