This video is from Coltrane's first time in Europe, touring as a member of one of Miles Davis's first great quintets. The footage was taken on March 28, 1960 in Düsseldorf, West Germany, a night Davis sat out. The clip is sourced from the John Coltrane "Jazz Icons" DVD.

Tenor Saxophone: John Coltrane

Piano: Wynton Kelly

Bass: Paul Chambers

Drums: Jimmy Cobb