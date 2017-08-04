Paco De Lucia & Al Di Meola The Reunion "Mediterranean Sundance"

"Friday Night in San Francisco", Was a very significant, musical and historical event that took place back on 5 December 1980 at the famous Warfield Theatre, in San Francisco, CA.

For the first time in history, "Flamenco Meet Jazz", in a unique live performance by Al Di Meola, Paco De Lucia and John McLaughlin. After almost 32 years, Al Di Meola and Paco De Lucia, meet again at the other side of the world in Germany just to play together "Mediterranean Sundance" one the number one hit songs of that remarkable night.

Watch and listen to carefully this tune, then you will realize why after so long this album still remains as one the most sold live performance record of our time.