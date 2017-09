They are trying to sneak this through with no hearings or a CBO score. This will be disastrous for 33M Americans, most of whom are children, women, and the elderly. Call them, Email them, FAX them, show up at their offices. Let the TeaBags know there will be a high price to pay if they go against the will of the people by passing this worthless piece of trash.

Senate switchboard in D.C. (202) 224-3121